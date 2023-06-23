Here's why the future President of the United States may have been in Nashville this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future President of the United States sat down to lunch at the Nashville Farmer's Market on Friday.

...well, maybe.

It was a group of kids ages 12 through 16, all participating in the Future Presidents of America Youth Leadership Camp.

This is the third year the camp has been put on by the folks at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage as a way to develop civic literacy, character and confidence among future leaders.

Perhaps most importantly, the kids said, it's a way to encourage open dialog in today's often-raucous political debates. They said this is something that is sorely lacking today.

"What I've seen so far is at least the youth know how to have conversations about political topics and steer clear from getting too emotional about it," Asha Suitt, a 15-year-old from the School of the Arts in Georgia, said.

"A lot of adults haven't been able to do that," Suitt said. "When they're making the laws and taking care of our country, it's concerning you can't control your feelings when talking about political topics."

For those aiming for the highest office in the land next year, this group of leaders has some thoughts.

"Just understanding the diversity, that's what makes America beautiful," Aaron Adams, a 16-year-old at Mt. Juliet High School, said. "Just understanding everyone else's views."

The Future Presidents of America Youth Leadership Camp included five days of special speakers and a business etiquette luncheon.