NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorabilia from some of the most iconic stars and artists of all time are hitting the auction block later this month and NewsChannel 5 got a sneak peek.

Kruse GWS Auctions previewed personal and career items from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Steve McQueen, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Jerry Lee Lewis, Judy Garland and Garth Brooks.

NewsChannel 5 got a look at some of the items aboard Garth Brooks’ tour bus, which is also being auction off later this month.

“It makes perfect sense to bring some of this incredible memorabilia to Music City USA aboard the Garth Brooks tour bus we will be auctioning,” said Brigitte Kruse, Founder of Kruse GWS Auctions. “I look forward to meeting fans, media and collectors alike during our two-day visit to Nashville.”

PHOTOS: Here's your chance to own items belonging to Elvis, Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks

Some of the personal items include:

Some of the personal items include:



First edition copy of the Edna Ferber book “Giant,” autographed by cast and crew, including James Dean

Steve McQueen’s racing jacket

Items belonging to Elvis Presley, including a lock of his hair

Garth Brooks’ tour bus

Marilyn Monroe’s personally-owned luggage and a collection of costume jewelry

Judy Garland’s personal jewelry from her third husband Sidney Luft

Jayne Mansfield’s earrings and clothing

Floral velveteen jacket owned and worn by Jerry Lee Lewis

Personal possessions from Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain

Memorabilia from well-known films like "Forrest Gump" and "Titanic"

