Here's your guide to Nashville Pride 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Pride officially kicks off Friday night with a performance from Kim Petras and Estelle!

There will be more than 135 entertainers across three stages at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park during the festival, including Kim Petras, 4 Non Blondes, Big Freedia, Jake Wesley Rogers, The Knocks & Dragonette!

General Admission tickets for the Friday Night Concert are $45 or attendees can have an elevated experience with the VIP option for $125.

Tickets for the festival on Saturday and Sunday are $10 per day, with a number of VIP options.

FAQ's

Can I bring a water bottle?

It's highly recommended that you bring a refillable water bottle as it will be HOT. There are free refill stations onsite.

What happens if it rains?

The Nashville Pride Festival is rain or shine, be sure to check the latest forecast here.

Where can I park?

We suggest using a ride-share option as parking can be a bit hectic.

Parking at the Metro Courthouse Garage is $5 on evenings and Saturdays and Sundays. It's open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and has an easy access to bridges.

You can also use this interactive map to find parking.

