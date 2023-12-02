Hermitage man arrested for attempted kidnapping of three teenage girls.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man in Hermitage has been arrested for attempting to kidnap three teenage girls.

Metro Police identified him as 31-year-old Levi Combs.

Police said one of the three girls involved was 15 and the other two were both 13.

This happened as they were walking to the bus stop near an apartment complex on Bell Road around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

One of the girls told police Combs started following her and he walked faster as she increased her speed. The girl said Combs told her to stop, so she then started running and he chased her.

The teen contacted her mom and told her she was being followed.

Once another girl joined her, Combs continued to follow both of them and tried hiding as he watched them.

Then the third teen arrived at the bus stop. She also saw Combs staring at them and said he was trying to walk closer. She said one of the other girls was in tears at this point.

Thankfully the first girl's mom arrived and told him to leave them alone. However, he still continued to stare at the girls.

The mom asked Combs what he wanted, and he said he wanted to talk to them in his car, which was a BMW sedan parked nearby.

The mother took photos of Combs and Metro Youth Services detectives were able to identify him.

He lived about a mile away from the bus stop the girls were at.

Combs is now behind bars and his bond is set at $51,000.