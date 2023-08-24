Hermitage man's car stolen using advanced technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hermitage man's recent car theft has exposed the vulnerabilities of modern vehicle security systems. Andrew Tirrito's troubles began when his car's window was shattered at the end of June.

The incident marked the beginning of a series of events that led to the theft of his Dodge Charger. He said the thieves managed to steal his car while he was inside his apartment, holding the key fob.

"They intercepted my key fob signal while the keys were idle in my apartment. They mimicked my key fob, broke the window out again, then were able to access my vehicle by uploading their copied fobs into my system and wiping mine from the database," Tirrito said.

The situation took a surprising turn when Tirrito received a call from Crossville Police, informing him that his car was stolen and in possession of the police.

He traveled to East Tennessee to pick it up to find out his keys wouldn't work, resulting in the need for a towing operation to Mount Juliet.

Determined to prevent future theft attempts, Tirrito took proactive measures to protect his car.

"I've implemented the use of a faraday box where I keep my key fobs; It's lined with Rfid (Radio Frequency Identification) blocking material. This prevents my fob from emitting a signal," he shared.

Additionally, Tirrito added a boot, a steering wheel bar, and surveillance cameras to enhance the protection of his car.

This issue has cost Tirrito, around $3,000 in damages and expenses. Despite his familiarity with such situations through his profession, Tirrito is still surprised the thieves were this complex.

"I deal with this a lot in my job, so I'm prepared to deal with tragedies like these, but for it to happen personally, it was wild," Tirrito said.

Nathan Dunn, General Manager of CarTronics, weighed in on the matter, shedding light on the tactics employed by these tech-savvy thieves.

Dunn believes that criminals hacked into the vehicle's computer systems to create new keys and gain unauthorized entry. He suggests countering this threat by installing a specialized interrupt system.

"This system interrupts all communication on the database networks between the car's computers, preventing the coding of a new key or any unauthorized start attempts. The car can only be unlocked by the owner using their phone, Bluetooth identification, or a designated code," Dunn explained.

In addition to hacking techniques, thieves also resort to a method known as a "relay attack." This strategy involves two individuals working together: one stands near the targeted vehicle, while the other uses a device to intercept signals from the key fob, allowing the car to be started.

To counter this threat, experts recommend using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) patches or boxes to prevent signal interception.

Tirrito is grateful to have his car back. He hopes other people with a push button ignitions take proactive steps to prevent their car from being stolen.

According to Metro Police data, in the last 3 weeks 259 vehicles have been stolen.

