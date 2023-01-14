Heroes help rescue girls struggling to get out of a Robertson County creek

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A current can be a calming sound.

But in a matter of seconds, it can turn dangerous. Which is what happened last Sunday at 1:41 p.m. near the Robertson County Fairgrounds.

"These two teenage girls they saw a ball floating in the water, like a soccer ball at the base of this low-level dam. And it was close at the time towards the shore line and close enough that this one young lady though that maybe she could reach that and as she was reaching for it she slipped and fell in," Robertson County EMS Director, Brent Dyer, said.

But what happened next, is something Dyer describes as a miracle.

"These folks definitely stepped in and worked to help save some lives," he said.

A set of heroic actions, not by one person, but many to save the lives of Cheyanne Walters and Summer McIntosh.

Heroism that started with Summer.

"The first hero in this situation is hands down the friend. This other teenage girl who risked her own life by going into the water first to hold her friend up and to work to rescue her as she went unconscious in her arms," Dyer said.

The next set of heroes includes a couple that was walking their dog and stopped to help. One called 9-1-1 and the other used their dog's leash to try and pull the girls from the water.

An off-duty law enforcement officer driving by also saw what was happening and jumped in the water.

"This is an example of a really bad situation that brought out the best in people," Dyer said.

After the Springfield Fire Department and Robertson County EMS arrived on scene, both girls were taken to a local hospital. Summer was alright. Cheyanne was placed on advanced cardiac life support and flown to Centennial Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Her family says she is still unresponsive and welcoming all the prayers and support they can get.

Cheyanne's family set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs. You can find a link HERE.