He's stuck in space. But Butch Wilmore is staying connected with Tennessee Tech.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s still unclear when and how NASA plans to bring home its astronauts stuck on the International Space Station.

But even from space, Tennessee native Barry "Butch" Wilmore is keeping in touch with the folks at his alma mater, Tennessee Tech University.

“Barry is a graduate of TN Tech. He came here, believe it or not, as a walk-on football player from Mt. Juliet," said Phil Oldom, Tennessee Tech University president.

He can list many of Wilmore's achievements.

“He went on to join the Navy. He was a Naval fighter pilot for half his career,” Oldham said.

Wilmore, who majored in electrical engineering, has spent the second half of his career as an astronaut.

“Barry is Buzz Light Year in real life,” Oldham said.

With Wilmore’s third trip to space underway, he’s a true example of “to infinity and beyond.”

“It inspires our students to understand and realize the greatness that they have within and the capacity to achieve greatness," said Joseph Slater, dean of the College of Engineering.

The university hopes its new engineering building will fuel students' desire to reach for the stars.

“It’s the first new engineering building we’ve had at Tennessee Tech in 50 years,” Oldham said.

“The building itself is a laboratory,” Slater continued. “When we construct buildings, we need to understand how they're going to work well. This building is one where we can test how it is working at any moment and how it's reacting to the environment.”

The building came to life with the help of many people, including the board of trustees, which Wilmore sits on.

“He, along with other board members, have been supportive of this building and other projects we have on campus,” Oldham said.

“University alumni, staff, and students are very proud of Barry, and they’re eagerly waiting for his safe return home.

Oldham emails and has even spoken to Wilmore on the phone.

“When it first popped, I didn’t recognize the number, and I didn’t pick up. He left a voicemail, called back later, and we had a great conversation,” Oldham said. “I want him to return to earth safely. If that means staying a little bit longer, that’s great. Whatever it takes to get him and Suni back home safely."

The Ashraf Islam Engineering Building will move students and faculty in soon with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for October. Gov. Bill Lee is expected to attend.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com