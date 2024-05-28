Hey parents, start your kids' summer with a reading challenge

There is nothing quite like that first week of summer as a kid. No alarm clock, a leisurely breakfast with a whole day of fun ahead.

As I left for work this morning, I’ll admit, I was envious of my children. We try not to pack our summer days full of “to-do” lists, but one thing on the horizon is getting back to the books.

Whether you have bookworms or reluctant readers in your home, I wanted to share a contest with you that may help prevent the summer educational slide and those dreaded words: “I’m bored!”

Tennesseans for Student Success is once again offering its TriStar Reads contest. It runs from May 28 to August 4, and the goal is simple.

“There are studies that show that over the summer months, kids spend at home, sometimes they lose some of the academic gains that they gained during the school year. The good news is that reading is great way to combat that,” said Sky Arnold, of Tennesseans for Student Success.

To take part in the contest, first sign up, read at least 20 minutes a day and log your minutes and books. At the end of the summer, four students will be awarded with a $1,000 college scholarship.

“Last year was amazing. We had kids across the state spend more than a million minutes reading a book, including our overall winner from Smyrna who spent 31,000 minutes reading a book,” says Arnold.

The contest is open to all students in Tennessee kindergarten to 12th grades.

