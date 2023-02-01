'Hey, want to sell your home to me?' Legislation would create fine for harassing property owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Someone who harasses a homeowner about selling their property could soon be punished for it.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, is proposing a crackdown on predatory real estate calls. Under her proposal, how many calls, texts or mailings someone interested in a property can send to the owner would be regulated. The bill would allow prospective buyers to reach out to a property owner just once a year.

"I think this is a rampant problem that's affecting people not just in Nashville but across the state," said Oliver.

More than one solicitation could be reported to the state attorney general's office. The consumer affairs office would have 15 days to review the complaint. Violators could be fined up to $1,500.

"You should be able to sell your home on your terms when you want to sell it — not when someone says I want to buy it from you," Oliver said.

The senator is collecting examples of unwelcome offer messages and mailers. Examples can be sent to sen.charlane.oliver@capitol.tn.gov or 615-741-2453.