High profile missing child cases endangered of going cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missing children in Tennessee and, sadly some of the cases are slowly going cold with no new leads.

Summer Wells, who disappeared three years ago this month and her sad case is similar to that of Sebastian Rogers.

Typically, a case is not considered closed until several years after a child goes missing.

But for Summer and Sebastian, Amber Alerts remain active and so do the efforts to find them both.

It was three years ago this month that five-year-old Summer vanished from her home in Hawkins County in east Tennessee.

That is a long time for a missing child.

"The longer you go the less likely you will have a successful recovery. About one percent of the children survive longer than 24 hours. We hope that Summer Wells will be that one percenter ... she's going to be a one percenter."

That was Margie Quinn talking in the days after Summer disappeared.

Quinn had headed up the TBI's Amber Alert Program and says time matters.

We saw the massive search effort firsthand as Sky5 flew over crews on the ground.

Nothing was ever found and to date, more than six thousand tips called into the TBI have produced no leads.

Most agree it's unlikely Summer just wandered away and was more likely the victim of foul play.

"Neighbors are going to be interviewed ... sex offenders in the area will be interviewed, anybody with likelihood to commit this type of crime," said TBI Special Agent Special Agent Jeff Lofquest in 2021.

Authorities have done the same in the Sebastian Rogers case.

The 15-year-old vanished more than nearly four months ago from his Hendersonville home.

In that case, too investigators think it's unlikely the teen with autism just wandered away on his own with little or no scent detected by K-9s.

"We have not cleared anyone, but we have no evidence to support foul play," said Sumner County Sheriff's investigator Eric Craddock.

Yet, anyway.

However, those close to the case say that now is the most likely scenario .

Authorities are now looking into two new tips involving Sebastian including another alleged citing of someone who looked like him in east Tennessee.

But, to date, nothing has led to a credible lead

Tips, in either case, can be called into 1-800-TBI-FIND.