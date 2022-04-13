High school principal in Clarksville arrested on charges of statutory rape

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An assistant principal of a high school in Clarksville has been arrested on rape charges.

Kenwood High School Assistant Principal Garry Chadwell is named in an arrest affidavit for the statutory rape of a minor that took place in January.

The Clarksville Police Department arrested Chadwell Tuesday evening.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said that when they were made aware of the investigation against Chadwell, he was sent home to work on administration remotely on March 30. Since then, he has had no contact with students or staff. He is to continue working remotely pending his trial.

Chadwell was hired by CMCSS in 2014. He has been an assistant principal at Kenwood High School since 2016.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Garry Chadwell

Chadwell is out of jail on a $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court May 2. He faces one count of statutory rape and one count of rape.