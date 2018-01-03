High speed chase ends in Green Hills neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A police chase reaches high speeds and ends in a Green Hills neighborhood.

Metro Police say it all started around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 and the I-440 split.

Officers say they caught up with a black Chevy Tahoe whose driver was wanted for a hit and run.

Investigators say they turned their lights on to get her to stop, but she refused and took officers on a pursuit through Green Hills.

She reportedly reached speeds of more than 60 miles per hour in some places.

Police say they even put down spike strips to stop her, but she avoided them.

Officers say she came to a stop on her own at Estes Road and Harding Place where she was taken into custody. Police say alcohol may be involved in this case.

Her name and charges have not yet been released.

