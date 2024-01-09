Watch Now
High winds will likely lead to power outages

WTVF
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 08, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A powerful storm system is bringing everything from snow to severe weather across parts of the country.

Across the Mid-South, we will experience heavy rain and very windy conditions from this system. Because of high winds, a wind advisory is in effect until Midnight Tuesday.

With sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph, that in itself is enough to lead to power outages. But, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will increase that threat, as well as concerns for tree branches and trees being knocked over.

Nashville Electric Service says to prepare now by charging your personal devices and back-up portable chargers.


