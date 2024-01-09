High winds will likely lead to power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A powerful storm system is bringing everything from snow to severe weather across parts of the country.

Across the Mid-South, we will experience heavy rain and very windy conditions from this system. Because of high winds, a wind advisory is in effect until Midnight Tuesday.

With sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph, that in itself is enough to lead to power outages. But, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will increase that threat, as well as concerns for tree branches and trees being knocked over.

Nashville Electric Service says to prepare now by charging your personal devices and back-up portable chargers.

We're watching the weather closely today as a wind advisory is forecasted for our area starting around 6pm. 35-45 mph winds can knock tree branches and other debris into power lines and electricity equipment causing power outages. Now is the time to prepare by charging your… pic.twitter.com/5xrvj13CCc — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) January 8, 2024