Higher water bills on the way: Columbia city council approves $500 million water system project

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial $500 million water project is making waves.

Columbia city council voted Thursday night to approve an infrastructure project meant to update the growing city's water system.

The decision was made after dozens at the meeting largely spoke against the concept and its hefty cost.

The city projects a 20% increase in residents' water bills every year for the next five years.

While advocates say this is a long-term solution, opponents explain it's an unwanted expense.

"Let's put a straw in the Duck River. That's an expensive straw to take a sip of water," said one person at the meeting.

"I believe this needs to pass tonight so that we can ensure that we have clean water moving ahead," countered another.

With the approval vote, Columbia Power and Water System (CPWS) plans to build a new water main and additional water treatment plant to ensure everyone has a working tap.

CPWS notes the rates you would pay aren't set in stone. They could be lower than initially stated. It also depends on how much water you use.

