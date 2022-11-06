Highway collision in Trousdale County kills one, injures one

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A highway collision in Trousdale County left one dead and another injured Saturday morning.

At about 11 a.m., 65-year-old Rodney Clark was driving his Nissan Altima northbound on US-231 when he crossed into the southbound lane near Rock Castle Lane, police reported.

His Altima hit a GMC utility trailer truck head-on, which resulted in Clark's death. Police report that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 49-year-old driver of the GMC was injured, but he was not killed.

The highway was closed for several hours while Trousdale County Emergency Services, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation worked to clear the scene.