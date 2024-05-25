Highway Patrol increases patrols this Memorial Day weekend to keep you safe

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day is a time to honor heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it's also a time to crack down on dangerous drivers.

Sergeant Andrew Perez with Tennessee Highway Patrol explains that the chances for people to drink and drive, speed, and get in crashes all increase over a holiday weekend like this one.

"I would say that it's a pretty serious problem," explained Sgt. Perez. "[My mind] goes to fatalities, an increase in motor vehicle crashes, an increase in impaired driving."

On Memorial Day last year, THP reported 13 people died. Nine were in crashes that involved alcohol and 6 weren't wearing seatbelts.

Three motorcycle riders, one who was not wearing a helmet, were also killed last year.

"A lot of the times it's innocent victims," added Perez. "It's the family of 4 that are driving to Disneyland for their first family trip, or someone just running down the street to get something for their child."

It's why THP is increasing patrols on busy interstates, setting up sobriety checkpoints and doing seatbelt checks Friday night through Tuesday morning.

It's all to keep you safe, although Perez adds it's also your responsibility to make a plan if you're planning on drinking and traveling.

"It's 2024," he said. "We have Lyft, we have Uber, we have cell phones where you can call family to get a safe ride home."

Last year, THP says troopers made nearly 8,000 traffic stops, citing close to 2,000 for speeding and arresting close to 100 on suspicion of driving under the influence.