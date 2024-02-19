Hikers concerned about multiple car break-ins at Beaman Park

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several are concerned about potential car break-ins at Beaman Park.

"We just wanted to go on a fun family hike, it's one of our favorite pastimes," said regular hiker Chris Boehm.

He says his family was out at Beaman Park on Valentine's Day when they came back to a damaged car.

"[My daughter] pointed to the window and said like 'break' or something, and we realized, 'oh my gosh somebody tried to break into our car,'" remembered Boehm.

Damage to the passenger and back windows of Chris Boehm's new car will cost him at least $1,000.

He says what happened is unfortunately no surprise. He reports hearing of nearly a dozen instances over the years.

"Everyone's saying I don't even go to this park anymore, the danger is too deep in these parts, they need a lot of security improvements," noted Boehm.

"I've seen broken glass in the parking lot," said another hiker, Cynthia Ratliff. "You try to come out here and enjoy yourself and enjoy nature, and then you come back to your car, and it's heartbreaking."

Moving forward, Boehm says he hopes police will take the issue more seriously. He adds more police presence and surveillance cameras could be a solution.

A park sign near the trail advises you lock your cars and take your valuables and keys with you.