Hip Hop is taking over 5th and Broadway on Thursday nights at the SkyDeck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Admittedly I have more country songs on my play list than Hip Hop, but I love seeing folks go out on a limb – and succeed! And that’s the case for Hip Hop artist Young Grey – who is bringing a new sound to Broadway.

“From week one to week two, we’ve almost tripled our audience and for week three I project will triple our audience again,” Young Grey told me.

Nashtyville Thursday is now a Thursday night Skydeck staple at 5th and Broadway. Veteran Hip Hop performers are taking the stage as well as new, undiscovered talent.

“Some of the talent I’m seeing out there – it’s mind blowing – Nashville has some of the best rappers in the world and people don’t know about it because it’s so country based, and we get saturated in it, but this really is Music City, it’s not just Country City.”

Nashtyville Thursday happens every Thursday at Skydeck -- it's free for the artists and fans. It starts at 8PM and wraps up by midnight.

While the residency is on the books through May, Young Grey predicts it’s here to stay.

“The support that we’re having, the growth that we’re having, the community that we’re building - I think this is going to be comparable to a Whiskey Jam that they currently have right now.”