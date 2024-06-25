His growing tie-dye business is a therapy for his MS diagnosis

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville man creates truly unique works of art in a growing business. These works are a whole lot more than just a livelihood for the artist.

"I never thought of myself as an artist, but people have said, 'that's amazing! You're an artist!'" said Scott Walker. "I guess I'm an artist!"

Scott was hard at work on some pieces of throwback nostalgia psychedelia.

"This started as an unfinished room, and it's just turned into my tie-dye paradise if you will," he laughed, sitting in the midst of tie-dye shirts he created.

His Color Slide Creations business operates from his Cookeville home.

"Now I wear tie-dye every day," Scott smiled.

Scott's been getting better and better ever since he first caught a tie-dye tutorial on TikTok in the early days of the pandemic.

"Up here are some of my very first tie-dye shirts," Scott said, gesturing to some pieces hanging from the ceiling. "I won't let ya zoom in too close! It does remind me just how far I've come."

Having this creative outlet plays an important role in Scott's life.

It was 15 years ago when Scott came to the hospital. He was feeling numbness and tingling in both his hands and feet.

"The MRI actually showed two or three lesions on my actual brain stem," Scott remembered. "It wasn't until a year later, I had additional lesions, and they said I had full blown MS."

There are days Scott is overwhelmed by how tired he feels. There are days his hands ache. He said creating tie-dye has become therapy.

"It's a distraction from how I'm feeling on those tough days," Scott continued. "It keeps my brain sharp, quick, thinking, trying new patterns, trying new things. Mentally, it challenges me. Physically, it keeps my hands going."

It's been quite something for Scott to see demand for his Color Slide Creations business grow.

"A little overwhelming," he said. "It's like Christmas morning, a day later you open it up, and you hope it looks amazing. I feel pretty fortunate to be where I am now."

Color Slide Creations can be found on Instagram at @ColorSlideCreations. You can also reach Scott at Scott T Dyer on Facebook and by email at ColorSlideCreations@gmail.com.