CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old Kenwood High School senior is recovering from third-degree burns after helping seven siblings, his grandmother and the family's pets escape a fire at their Clarksville home.

Quentin Ward said an ordinary afternoon at home changed within seconds when his 10-year-old brother, Maxwell, noticed the fire and alerted him.

Ward went to investigate.

“As I opened the doors, I just got hit with a heat wave,” Ward said. “And then I just saw the fire. Just had to take action.”

Ward said he initially looked for a fire extinguisher but couldn't find one. He then tried to stop the flames from spreading from the family's porch, including trying to move burning chairs away from the house.

“I look at my hands, and my hands are bleeding,” Ward recalled.

But he said he went back inside.

“I go back in the house and go knock on everybody's door and say, ‘It's a fire, fire,’” Ward said. “And then get everybody out the house.”

His mother, Alissa Good, said seven of Ward's siblings, his grandmother and the family's pets made it safely out of the home.

Ward suffered third-degree burns to his hands, both arms and a foot, his mother said. He also suffered burns to his face. Good became emotional while describing her son's decision to keep helping his family despite his own injuries.

“It was a very selfless call that he made,” Good said. “And it makes him a hero because it's one of those all-for-one, one-for-all kind of moments.”

Good said no one knows how they will react until they're put in that kind of situation.

“I'm proud that his instinct was to save everybody,” she said. “It wasn't save himself.”

Good said Ward's injuries have significantly affected the use of his hands and arms, but he has started regaining movement in his fingers. He's now able to use his phone to respond to some of the prayers, messages and well wishes he's received.

For the Kenwood High School senior and student-athlete, the recovery has temporarily taken him away from basketball and put him in a hospital room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

His family, meanwhile, is staying close.

Good said Ward's brother Malik, who also helped fight the fire, has remained by his brother's side at the hospital, helping him with things he cannot yet do for himself.

The fire badly damaged the family's porch and caused smoke damage inside the home, but Good said the house is still standing and remains livable.

She credits that to the way her children responded together during the emergency.

“It was a chain reaction of everybody helping each other save each other,” Good said.

Good said Maxwell first noticed the fire and alerted Ward. Ward then tried to stop the flames and warned everyone inside. Other family members helped call 911 and extinguish the fire, while the younger children looked out for one another and the family's pets.

But Good said Ward continued trying to protect his family and their home even after he had been burned.

“He went until he couldn't go anymore,” Good said. “He didn't stop until his body, it hit him. He gave it everything he had to save his family and our home.”

Now, the family is focused on helping Ward heal.

They have also established a GoFundMe to assist with home repairs, reliable transportation and other expenses during his recovery.

For Good, the damage to the house can be repaired. What matters most is that her family is still together and her son is recovering.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com