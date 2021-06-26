History-making trainer has her eyes on a Steeplechase win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, dreams will come true for owners, jockeys and trainers at the Iroquois Steeplechase. For Keri Brion, it’s the chance to add to an already history-making year. She is the first American to train a bumper and hurdle winner in Ireland. The accomplishment came this spring just a few short months after launching her own stable as a head trainer.

“It was nice to be a part of history, says Brion. “It's special, but I really don't have time to think about it too much.”

That's because the work hasn't stopped. She arrived this week on Tennessee turf with 8 horses in tow for the Iroquois Steeplechase. She won her first race here as a jockey and she hopes to win again, this time as a trainer.

“This is the mecca of our American jump racing. I think it would be the equivalent of Cheltenham in England. This is where you strive to have horses and where you dream to win races - this is what you work for.”

Brion has risen through the ranks as an outsider in the male-dominated sport.

“I feel like I'm respected at this stage and I've earned that, and everyone is fair. But you definitely work harder to earn the respect - it takes more work as a female I'd say."