Hit-and-run accidents on the rise in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman injured on Tuesday. Tameka Hairston says the incident left her sore and bruised.

"There's no way I could do anyone like that. Nobody. I can't leave them and not check on them," Hairston said.

The hit-and run crash has caused Hairston to lose her faith in other drivers, due to their reckless behavior.

"I don't know how half of them are getting their licenses. They don't make complete stops. They have no regard for other drivers, and it seems like they're getting where they're going," Hairston said.

Hairston's hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Doverside and Moorewood Drive. The remnants of the incident still scar the road.

The incident was captured on camera by neighbors who rushed to the scene.

"People are outside, and hollering, 'Are you okay? Are you okay?" Hairston said.

In the neighborhood video, the driver of the green truck involved in the accident fled the scene, leaving Hairston to deal with the aftermath.

Metro Police say these types of accidents are on the rise. They say if you are involved in a hit and run accident, it's best not to chase after the driver. They say instead be your best witness.

Seeking legal counsel after such incidents is sometimes recommended.

Joe Weir, an Injury Attorney at Weir & Kestner, emphasized the importance of being prepared.

"Often times with someone when there's a hit and run accident, that person is uninsured. So, what you want to do is obviously carry uninsured motorist coverage in the event there is a hit and run," Weir said.

Weir advises victims to gather evidence, just as Hairston did, to prove their case to their insurance company. "When you're in an urban area, the cameras in neighborhoods. Don't be afraid to ask neighbors, friends in that context if they have video. Businesses too," Weir said.

Hairston urges all drivers to stay vigilant behind the wheel and to remember that driving is a privilege.

"People should slow down and pay attention and abide by the road rules and not their own rules," Hairston said.

Metro Police say in 2022, there were 23 total hit and run fatal crashes in the area. This year, there have already been 14 incidents.