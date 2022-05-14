Hit or Miss Storms for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s Grand Tradition, Iroqouis Steeplechase, is back on its usual date of the second Saturday in May. The weather for today’s steeplechase looks more like early summer than late spring. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, but it will feel like it’s in the lower 90s. Sunscreen and a poncho are both advised for people heading to the race.

With any storms that pop this afternoon, a strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out as the Mid-State and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

While a washout is not forecasted, it is possible that any storms that pop-up could contain strong winds and small hail.