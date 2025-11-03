Home Safe Franklin is a new database that helps officers investigate missing persons cases

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new program the Franklin Police Department is aiming to help officers safely reunite families with their loved ones if they wander off.

It's called Home Safe Franklin, and it allows families and caregivers to provide essential information about loved ones who live with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome, and more.

The information is stored in a confidential database accessible only to law enforcement, so that if a crisis occurs, officers will have a better understanding of the situation, and they'll have the tools they need to respond quickly and compassionately.

“The goal is simple — to bring loved ones home safely,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “When someone goes missing, every minute counts. This program gives our officers critical information right away, helping us locate and reunite families faster.”

Police say they need your help to make this a success so you can protect your loved ones. You can register your loved ones through a secure online form available on the Franklin Police Department’s website. The registration process takes only a few minutes, and it'll ask you for details like a recent photo, physical description, known routines, and emergency contact information.

