Homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park next for city to clear out, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that residents of a massive homeless camp in west Nashville have been placed in housing, the city is turning its attention south. About 25 people live in the homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park.

One employee — who wishes to stay anonymous — said those who live in the park frequently steal from her food truck's tip jar. She said the business is suffering because customers are having a bad experience.

“They used to have just like a couple of tents here and there, and they ended up having a van they managed to pull back there for like whatever reason,” said Kyle Quinones who works at a smoke shop near the park.

Quinones described the park as a small tent city.

“I mean I’ve even seen as far as setting our dumpster on fire,” he said.

The Wentworth-Caldwell Park was identified as a priority by the Metro Homeless Impact Division. Now that those living at Brookmeade Park in west Nashville have been placed in housing, Wentworth-Caldwell is next.

“What we want to do from this is kind of do lessons learned, do a little bit of a debriefing with our community. Where do we stand and gathering the resources that we have available before we move forward with the next one,” said April Calvin, interim director for Metro Homeless Impact Division.

While no moveout deadline has been announced, caseworkers have been in contact with residents of the encampment.

"We have a partnership with a nonprofit that’s already started assessing and making sure that everyone is entered into our coordinated entry process,” said Calvin.

Until then, locals said the problems have just become a part of everyday life.

