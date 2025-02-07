Homeowners in Davidson County could get some relief with this tax freeze program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeownership can get expensive in a lot of ways and property taxes are definitely on the list. But some homeowners in Davidson County could get a break.

April 5th is the deadline for the county's Tax Freeze program. It's open to homeowners 65 and older and we found out this year the income eligibility has increased quite a bit!

"Prior to this it was $47,000 and some change and now it's $60,000 which is very good for Davidson County," said Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore.

The program freezes your taxes at the current rate and enrolling will require some proof of income and other paperwork so it's best to start the process now.

This is the time to do it, this year is a re-appraisal year meaning it's a good time to lock in your taxes if you are eligible. To find out more, click here.

