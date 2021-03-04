Homicide investigation underway in Nashville after body found in dumpster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homicide investigation continues in The Gulch neighborhood of Nashville after a body was found in a dumpster.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at 3 Cannery Row, located off 8th Avenue South.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the scene after a sanitation truck driver spotted the fire and reported it. After they put out the fire, they found a body.

Metro police and the Fire Marshal were called to the scene to investigate. Police listed this as a homicide investigation, though the cause of death has yet to be determined.

The remains were so unrecognizable, investigators believe they belong to a man, but have to perform an autopsy to officially confirm.

"It’s very uncommon for this area of Nashville, but I think every big city is going to have issues," said Peter Oleksiak, who walked by the scene Thursday morning.

An employee at a nearby business tells NewsChannel 5 their surveillance camera have a pretty good vantage point of the dumpster and they've now turned that footage over to police.

The scorched dumpster has now been replaced by Waste Management, but it's a crime that will stick with Peter for quite some time. "It’s definitely very unfortunate what happened here. It was a bit of a shock," said Oleksiak.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463) or submit a tip online.