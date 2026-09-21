Honeysuckle Hill Farm Celebrates 20th Anniversary with new Dolly Parton Corn Maze

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved autumn tradition is turning twenty in a big way by honoring the Queen of Country herself.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield is officially launching its milestone fall season this Saturday, anchoring its festivities with a massive, larger-than-life corn maze crafted in the likeness of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton.

While gates don’t swing open until the weekend, eager festival-goers can lock in their autumn plans early, as tickets officially go on sale today. Visitors can expect a full lineup of new attractions alongside the iconic maze, including a giant Mega Slide, a heavy-machinery Dig Zone, and fresh-baked Barnyard donuts.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm has served as a premier autumn destination for Middle Tennessee families for two decades. While the intricate Dolly Parton maze is the centerpiece of the 20th-anniversary bash, the farm is rolling out several new upgrades to elevate the guest experience this year:



The Mega Slide: A thrilling new giant slide designed for all ages.

A thrilling new giant slide designed for all ages. The Dig Zone: An interactive play area giving kids hands-on fun.

An interactive play area giving kids hands-on fun. Barnyard Coffee & Donuts: A new pitstop serving up warm, sugary fall treats.

These additions join classic farm favorites like the pumpkin patch, friendly farm animals, and animatronic shows. Opening day is Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

The festival will run from Sept. 26 through Nov. 1. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit the Honeysuckle Hill Farm Official Website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).