Honor Flight takes Tennessee veterans to tour D.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than two dozen Tennessee veterans are touring D.C. right now, all thanks to the Honor Flight Network. The organization flies veterans to the nation's capital, many who have never been, to tour the war memorials.

The morning began early for the 32 veterans traveling from BNA to Washington D.C. Before the flight took off at 5:40 a.m., the veterans ate breakfast, heard the national anthem, and saw a presentation of colors.

The flights are mainly for veterans who served in War World II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Vietnam War veteran Danny McCurdy said the experience feels like the welcome home he never got.

"All this recognition, we are appreciated now. Back then we weren't," he said.

Taking the flight alongside him, is long time friend Conroy Hill. Hill served in the Navy during the Korean War, and just turned 94 years old this week.

"I love the USA. I'd fight for it again, If I was able."

The flight included 12 United States Navy veterans, five from the United States Air Force, two from the United States Marine Corps, and 13 from the United States Army.

The Honor Flight is scheduled to return to BNA tonight at 7:50 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at megan.scarano@newschannel.com