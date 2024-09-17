Honor Flight with more than two dozen veterans takes off from BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In recognition of their dedicated service, twenty-nine veterans from Middle Tennessee were honored with an all-expenses paid flight to the nation's capital on Tuesday.

The group includes 25 Vietnam War veterans and four Korean War veterans.

The flight, provided by the Honor Flight Network, had a total of 52 passengers. Honor Flight is a nationwide program that pays tribute to American veterans by inviting them on an all-expenses-paid trip to visit the nation's memorials, honoring their service and sacrifice with a day of recognition and remembrance.

The pre-departure program commemorated veterans with a farewell event featuring BNA veteran employees, United Services Organization (USO) volunteers, live musical performances and the BNA Department of Public Safety (DPS) Honor Guard.

Applications are open to submit veterans for the next honor flight.