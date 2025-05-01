Honoring Pope Francis as the Catholic Church looks towards electing new leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many continue to mourn the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away last week at 88 years old.

Francis left a mark on many hearts, including Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, who held a memorial mass for the Pope Monday.

"Well, that relationship will always be in my heart...that he was the one that asked me to be the Bishop of the Diocese of Nashville," explained Bishop Spalding.

He remembered Pope Francis had always asked people to pray for him, a message he says is powerful in his life and at his death.

"I started the mass with that line: that he's asked us to pray while he lived, and now we pray for him, now that he has died," he said.

So, what happens now that the Catholic Church is in need of a new leader?

In one week, after the allotted period of mourning for Pope Francis, over 130 cardinals have the tall task of electing a new Pope. It's through a secret, spiritual process called a conclave. Inside the Sistine Chapel, cardinals will cast their votes. Several rounds of voting could happen, for days, until one cardinal gets a two-thirds majority.

"We will always have a special place in our heart for Pope Francis, but when that white smoke goes up, and those bells start ringing, we will accept him as the new leader," said Bishop Spalding.

He added that as we look towards leadership with a new Pope, he will honor those of the past, like Francis, in the new position.

The Vatican has announced that the conclave will begin on Wednesday, May 7.

