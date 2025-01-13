Hope on the Row: How one local nonprofit cares for people in the cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With this week bringing cold temperatures, it can be a hard time for people without a home.

That's why Ava Suppelsa, along with several volunteers, gives out clothes and food to anyone who needs it through her nonprofit Hope on the Row.

"Extremely hot weather, extremely cold weather, that's when we need to be here the most," she explained.

They meet on Middleton street outside the Nashville Rescue Mission every Sunday.

Elroy Phillips, who stood in line for some food, told us living like this isn't easy, especially this time of year.

"Being like this is not fun. It's not cool. Sure, you got a place to sleep, but at the same time, it's not like being in a house," he said.

"It gets really cold," he went on. "Some people have sickle cell, some people have asthma where their lungs dry out. Some people get just get real cold to the point they start to freeze or fall over or pass out. It really does suck. But what can I say, we're in a situation, we just have to learn how to get up out of it."

Hope on the Row doesn't solve his problem, but hopefully it's a moment to feel cared for and connected.

"Having that community and friendship rather than it being so anonymous [is what matters]," said Suppelsa.

"It gives hope, but it also shows me that there are people out there that care, that want to give back to the community. All people are not bad," concluded Phillips.

Connect with Hope on the Row on Facebook or Instagram to volunteer or learn how to donate.

