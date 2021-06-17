HOPE program helping connect Nashvillians with rent aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's millions of dollars specifically available to help Nashville renters who have been impacted by COVID.

But in thousands of cases, an application error is keeping those in Nashville asking for the help, from getting it.

It's called the HOPE Program -- funded with federal money, it's millions of dollars set aside to help Nashville renters who have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic. But the feds require a lot of information in the application.

As a result, Metro Action Commission says there are more than 2,000 renters in Nashville who have applied for the money, but have an error in their application, potentially keeping them from thousands of dollars in help.

"This is a game changer for many families because they can start fresh, they don't have to worry about their homes being in jeopardy of them not being able to stay there anymore," said Lisa McCrady with Metro Action Commission.

Metro says the errors are usually simple things -- an outdated phone number or email, or a poor scan of a required document.

So Metro says if you've applied for the HOPE program and haven't heard back from them yet, you should call or email them.

They say they'll call back, with the error you may need to fix. And the race is on to help correct as many applications as possible -- because the CDC's moratorium on evictions ends at the end of the month.

We want to help connect you to the Metro Action Commission if you've applied for the HOPE program money but haven't heard back yet.

You can call the HOPE Rental Assistance Program at 615-862-RENT, or send them an email at metro.action@nashville.gov.

You need to let them know your name, application number and contact information so they can reach back out to you and tell you what may be wrong with your application.

You can also stop by the Metro Action Commission in person, including on Saturdays.