'Hope they find the person': Police impound truck suspected in deadly Glencliff hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors are still calling for change and an arrest after police said a hit-and-run driver killed an 82-year-old woman in broad daylight.

Metro Nashville Police Department authorities said they have impounded a red truck suspected in the crash but are still looking for the driver. On Sunday afternoon, Metro police said a vehicle hit Jianzhu Yu, 82, and sped off without stopping.

I went to the Glencliff neighborhood where neighbors said they no longer felt safe.

“It’s only been a week, and we won’t let our kids out without us. We haven’t walked the neighborhood this week at all either. It’s just too soon,” said Jacob Rhoades.

What his kids don't understand yet is why. Cars and trucks speed past his home on Wingate Avenue, barely bumping on newly installed speed cushions.

It was in the middle of the afternoon when a speeding vehicle ended someone's life right at the end of his driveway.

“It could’ve been anyone it could’ve been our kids. For that to happen right at the end of our driveway is really scary,” said Rhoades.

She was left in the middle of the road. Another neighbor called for help. She later died at the hospital.

“It felt like we needed to put a memorial to remember and a reminder for everyone where it happened and how close it was to our driveway,” said Rhoades.

Neighbors were quick to band together, pulling up video surveillance and pointing police in the direction of the red pickup truck. Without an arrest, neighbors know the driver is still out on the roads.

“I hope they find the person,” said Rhoades.

White bows now adorn many of the mailboxes, mailboxes Yu used to walk by nearly every day.

“That’s what kept her healthy, happy and active. She waved to everyone. I was just really sad to see that happen. It’s been a dark week for the whole neighborhood,” said Rhoades.

She didn't speak English, so while these neighbors only exchanged waves, not words, they were now speaking up for her and her memory.

Police said they are still working to identify the driver of the impounded truck.

If you have any information that could help the investigator find the driver responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

You don't have to give your name.

