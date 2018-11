Hopkinsville man charged with raping a 15-year-old girl

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) - Kentucky State Police detectives arrested a Hopkinsville man following allegations he raped a 15-year-old female.

25-year-old Austin J. Pointer of Hopkinsville was arrested and charged with One (1) count of Rape 1st Degree.

According to police, the rape happened in Ohio County, Kentucky. Police say they began the investigation after they were notified he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Pointer was arrested at his home Thursday and transported him to the Christian County Detention Center in Hopkinsville.