Hopkinsville police chief saves woman by pulling her from house fire

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WTVF) — An arson investigation is underway after a home caught fire Monday morning in Hopkinsville. A woman was sent to the hospital after being saved by the Hopkinsville Police Chief Jason Newby.

“I thought in my mind if this young lady is going to die in the house I’ll be in here with her. There was no way I was going to leave her," Chief Jason Newby said.

Crime scene tape remains wrapped around the home on the 800 block of East 4th Street after it caught fire.

"When I got there to the house there were a couple people outside. I asked them did everybody make it out and they said no! They said there was a young lady trapped inside," Chief Newby said.

Without hesitation, Chief Newby went in through the front door. He said the smoke was quickly filling his lungs.

"I crawled through the living room and got about to the hallway. It was really thick smoke, but I could see the flames and knew I couldn’t go that way," Chief Newby said.

Eventually, he made it back out. He had to find another way to rescue the woman.

“I went to ask her can you crawl out she said no I can’t, so I reached in through the window grabbed her. I was able to pull and tug enough until I got her over the seal and pulled her out," Chief Newby said.

Chief Newby may be a police officer, but said they have the same mission as a firefighter.

"That's serving and protecting the community. We’re all one team," Chief Newby said.

Fire officials say the fire was suspicious after finding evidence it was intentionally set. Chief Newby’s department is stepping in to take over the arson investigation.

He’s just thankful no lives were lost. The woman is expected to be okay. Investigators say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

