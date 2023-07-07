Watch Now
Hopkinsville Police Department training officers as EMTs

The Hopkinsville Police Department says its investing in EMT training for several of its police officers.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 19:01:07-04

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — The Hopkinsville Police Department says its investing in EMT training for several of its police officers.

The department says that will give them skills far beyond the first aid training all officers in the department get.

The training includes additional medical equipment including AEDs to help in emergencies.

It's training that the department says is needed now more than ever to save as many lives as possible.

"It is those moments in law enforcement that really make this job worth doing," Capt. Ceasar Sierra said.

The police department says this EMT training program for officers is the first of its kind in the region, and they hope other agencies will follow suit.

