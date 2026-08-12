Hopkinsville remembers 'Bird Dog,' a man whose bark made the whole town smile

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — Hopkinsville is mourning the loss of a man known around town as "Bird Dog," with friends and family gathering to honor his memory with what one friend described as a "final ride."

Those who knew him say his outgoing personality, generosity and genuine spirit left a lasting mark on the community.

"He was definitely the kind of person we needed more of in Hoptown," family friend Alexis Gillingham said.

For many in Hopkinsville, Bird Dog was instantly recognizable.

"Basically everybody in Hoptown knows him," Alexis Gillingham said.

Zachary Gillingham said Bird Dog's energy was contagious.

"You ride past that man, he gets to bark and he makes your day, that's for sure," Zachary Gillingham said. "So I want to make his day."

His daughter, Tabitha Clark, said some of her earliest memories of him involved his outgoing personality around town.

"Everywhere we went in town he would be barking at people," Clark said. "I would just think, 'Oh my God, what is he doing?'"

Over time, she said she came to understand how much joy he brought to others.

Friends and loved ones say Bird Dog was known not only for making people smile, but also for helping others however he could.

"Even though he may not have much, he was gonna make sure that you had whatever he had," Clark said. "If he had access to it, you had access to it."

Denny Chilton said bringing Bird Dog's ride out for the gathering was a way to pay tribute to him.

"Brought it over here for everybody to see as a final ride for him, I guess, in honor of him," Chilton said.

Those closest to him say authenticity was one of his defining traits.

"He didn't try to be somebody who wasn't," Clark said.

Stepdaughter Penny Garcia echoed that sentiment.

"He was genuine and he had a personality like no others and he didn't hide it from anyone," Garcia said.

Family members also described him as intelligent, compassionate and someone who naturally connected with people.

"We don't have many people that just go around trying to make people laugh and smile," Alexis Gillingham said.

Loved ones say while Bird Dog may be gone, the joy he brought to Hopkinsville will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life for 75 year old Charles Steven “Bird Dog” Paige of Hopkinsville will be held on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2026 at King’s Funeral Home.

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