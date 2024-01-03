Hopkinsville restaurant reopens doors nine months after area storms

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A Hopkinsville business has spent the past nine months rebuilding after strong storms last April left their building in pieces.

But finally, popular restaurant The Mixer has some good news for its loyal customers. It will reopen Wednesday, January 3.

You may recall downtown Hopkinsville was hit in April by really strong winds. It left debris in the streets, thousands without power and massive damage to homes and businesses.

The Mixer was one of those, housed in the city's historic renaissance district. Seeing the damage was a harsh realization to owner Graham Dawson. Dawson and his wife Heather were just thankful no one was injured.

After months with boots on the ground, the pair was able to restore the restaurant just in time to host a New Year's Eve party this past weekend. It was the perfect start to their new beginning.