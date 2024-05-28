Hopkinsville to be represented at 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee by 13-year-old Josh Bullen

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, Hopkinsville hosted a qualifying event for the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the top local speller is in Maryland right now for the big event!
"I just have to imagine myself so I can get used to it so I'm not nervous when I go up there," said Hopkinsville speller Josh Bullen.
Bullen is 13 and attends Hopkinsville Middle School.
He told NewsChannel 5 he didn't even win his class spelling bee, but his teacher thought he was talented enough to try to win at the prelims and he did! He is an avid reader who has prepared each day for Nationals since March.
"I study for like an hour, twice a day so two hours the entire day. I search for the definitions of the words , vocabulary and I try to memorize the words in my head," he said.
Josh earned a $500 gift card, a trophy and a medal.
Mina Chen who just finished 8th grade at Lipscomb Academy is also competing this year.
