Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author Bell Hooks

HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's a woman known for her words, but now, in Hopkinsville, bell hooks will also be a recognizable face.

"This is a wonderful occasion because public art informs and inspires," said Alissa Keller, Director of Museums of Historic Hopkinsville - Christian County.

"To let the world know, when they make their treks to Hopkinsville Kentucky, we are so proud of the legacy of bell hooks," said Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch.

To the world, bell hooks was the acclaimed author of "All About Love" and other literary works. But to her hometown, she was Gloria Jean Watkins.

"I know all the way through grade school, and Sunday School, and high school and beyond — she was a great friend and sometimes a great sparring partner," said Lynch with a laugh.

"In her upbringing, there were teachers who recognized, 'oh, she has a gift,'" said Gwenda Motley, bell hooks' sister. "And so, supported that, and nurtured her and wanted her to continue and be successful."

Motley said everything her sister did had a purpose, including her pen name, which was an ode to her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. "She decided in her writing she would use the pen name not for her recognition but for the recognition of the work itself, and so that is why she used the small letters, the small caps," said Motley.

This is why it's almost fitting that the new mural is anything but lowercase. It was painted by a Christian County High School Art Teacher, who had a powerful message to share in the spirit of hooks.

"I do hope the community can view this and remember all the talent and potential our young people in Christian County Public Schools have, much like bell," said Paula Gieske, the mural artist.

Because what's a better tribute to a woman known for her words than a mural that will inspire even more?

"She would have been very pleased with that," said Motley.

Author bell hooks passed away last year at the age of 69.

This mural isn't the only way Hopkinsville is honoring her. The nearby museum has also debuted an exhibit celebrating her life.

