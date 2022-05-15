Hot and humid Sunday, storm chances tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another hot and humid day is forecasted for the Mid-South as highs climb to near 90, with heat indices (what it feels like) in the lower 90s! So, if you are planning to head to the Tennessee Renaissance Festival make sure to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

A cold front will sweep through the area tonight. Ahead of it we will see showers and thunderstorms. A strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and small hail.

Unfortunately, the timing of this cold front is not ideal for folks who wanted to see the lunar eclipse. Clouds and scattered storms will be in the area during ideal viewing time between 10pm-1am.