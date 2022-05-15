Watch
News

Actions

Hot and humid Sunday, storm chances tonight

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 09:27:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another hot and humid day is forecasted for the Mid-South as highs climb to near 90, with heat indices (what it feels like) in the lower 90s! So, if you are planning to head to the Tennessee Renaissance Festival make sure to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Sunday Weather 05/15/2022

A cold front will sweep through the area tonight. Ahead of it we will see showers and thunderstorms. A strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and small hail.

Sunday Weather 05/15/2022

Unfortunately, the timing of this cold front is not ideal for folks who wanted to see the lunar eclipse. Clouds and scattered storms will be in the area during ideal viewing time between 10pm-1am.

Sunday Weather 05/15/2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap