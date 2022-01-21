Hot Chicken vs. Chili: Playoff wager made by Nashville, Cincinnati Mayors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a wager that should be sponsored by an antacid medication.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval have made the bet for Saturday afternoon's AFC Divisional playoff game between the Titans and Bengals.

As the saying goes to the victor goes the spoils.

In this case, if the Titans win Mayor Pureval will get a taste of Nashville's famous hot chicken and if the Bengals win Mayor Cooper will be faced with the daunting task of trying Cincinnati chili.

Both mayors tweeted Friday that they got together to talk a little smack before tomorrow's big game while at a conference in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Cooper upped the stakes by saying the losing mayor had to wear the jersey of the winning team.