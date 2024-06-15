Hot dogs in the heat: This stand owner isn't letting weather get in the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Temperatures in Nashville are expected to reach between 90 and 100 degrees this weekend.

While those of us who are lucky can find a cool place inside. For others like Rocky Wallace, the heat is inescapable.

That's because Wallace runs Ma's House, a hot dog stand on Division Street just outside the Gulch. She sets up in the parking lot of Frugal McDoogal's.

A water jug by her side and a timer on her phone that reminds her to take frequent breaks, Wallace said she'll be out here all day.

"It's a little brutal," Wallace admitted, laughing. "Sometimes I'm out here in the rain. It doesn't matter. I'm going to show up anyway."

Why's that, you ask? Wallace says she's an aspiring musician in Nashville, and this hot dog stand supports her day-to-day.

But with the rising temperatures coupled with a sizzling grill, the heat can be a lot.

"My thermometer over here says it's just shy of 120, 110 [degrees]," she said. "So it's hot. We're cooking!"

She assured us, she's got all the essentials: water, sunscreen, and a solid fan base.

She said she's normally out Wednesday through Sunday, but she'll keep a close eye on the forecast in case she needs to alter that schedule.