Hot & Humid Today, But Storms Move in Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday will be another hot and humid day with highs once again flirting with records! We are expecting a high temperature of 92, and the record is 94.

A cold front will move into the Mid-South tonight and bring a chance for showers and storms ahead of it. The threat for rain will move in around Midnight, and continue through the night. While parts of the Mid-South are under a risk for severe weather, better chances of severe storms look to be in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

At this time we have not called for a Storm 5 Alert as storms look to loose a good deal of strength as the entire the Mid-State and Southern Kentucky.

Behind the cold front highs on Sunday will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s!