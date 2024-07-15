Hot yoga? Goat yoga? Middle TN non-profit holds puppy yoga classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've heard of hot yoga and goat yoga, right?

Now it's time to add puppy yoga to the list!

Yoga is one of the most popular ways people can take care of their mental and overall health.

If you ever go to the Margaret Maddox YMCA in East Nashville on a Saturday, don't be surprised if you see some puppies roaming around.

Thanks to the non-profit New Leash on Life based in Wilson County, they collaborate for puppy yoga classes.

"The tickets for these classes actually goes to helping start our behavior and training fund," said Macy Thompson, who assists with the non-profit.

The organization is based on Wilson County, but also travels to the surrounding counties in hopes of getting dogs adopted. Proceeds from the class, as Thompson said, help to provide the training for pups to increase the likelihood of adoption.

"It kind of gives these dogs a second chance," she said. "Sometimes they get in there and they may seem aggressive, but sometimes they just need a trainer to come in and say no, no, let's look at this from the big picture. So this puppy yoga is essentially giving dogs a second chance."

Attendees could even fill out adoption paperwork after the class if they found a pup they thought could be a good match.

Upset you missed the class? Good news for you — there's another one coming up the first Saturday in August!