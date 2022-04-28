Hotel, motel tax for Titans stadium passes Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville may soon decide whether or not to increase the tax on hotels and motels by one-percent thanks to the TN legislature.

Both chambers passed a bill Wednesday to allow the city to increase the tax. The new funds could only be used on a new Titans dome stadium with 50,000 seats or more.

There was some vocal opposition about the bill in the statehouse. Some lawmakers from rural areas felt the tax was unfair to their constituents who travel to the city.

"This would raise taxes on your constituents and my constituents," Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County said. "Mine have called me about that. They realize this is a bad deal for them. Not for Nashville, but for visitors to Nashville. It's the capital city. Our citizens have to come for business to Nashville. So, I would just remind you of that."

The proposed tax is estimated to increase revenue by about $10 million per year. However, some tourism groups think the actual number would be higher.

The bill will soon head to the desk of Gov. Bill Lee.