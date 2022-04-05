Watch
House fire in Brentwood Tuesday morning under investigation, no injuries

Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 12:53:00-04

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood fire and rescue rushed to the scene of a house fire on Demery Court around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was streaming from the roof and attic vents. The first fire responders were able to access the attic from within the house and quickly knocked out the bulk of the fire.

fire streaming from attic at Demery Court in Brentwood

Firefighters continued to extinguish fire in the walls and evacuated spaces.

All occupants had escaped the building themselves and no injuries at the scene were reported.

A fire investigator will work to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

