House sponsor of the Tenn. plan to expand School Vouchers statewide reveals additional details

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most visitors to Fall Creek Falls State Park stop by to visit the park's namesake, but a group Monday seemed to be more occupied with staying inside the lodge for a private meeting.

The group? The Tennessee Republican House Caucus.

According to sources within the meeting, they discussed upcoming legislation for the 2024 session, including Governor Bill Lee's plan to expand school vouchers to all 95 Tennessee counties.

No public funds were used for the caucus retreat, which means they could also ask NewsChannel 5 not to bring our camera inside. Instead, we spoke to Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis) who plans to sponsor Gov. Lee's plan, which Lee's office has dubbed "Freedom Scholarships."

"I’ve always supported parental choice, school choice because I believe that with choice brings about competition, which brings about innovation," said Rep. White.

Currently, Davidson, Shelby and Hamilton Counties already have school vouchers that give low income families an allowance for their children to go to private school. This plan would introduce the opportunity statewide.

"We’re very supportive of our public schools but one size doesn’t fit all for every child," said White.

According to a document obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, the statewide plan would only give vouchers to students from low income households and students with disabilities.

However, in the second year of the program in 2025-2026, there would be universal eligibility. This means current private school students, who can afford it now, could also receive a voucher. White seemed uneasy about that, saying he prefers low income families get the priority.

"I want to look at the details of the bill," said White.

That being said, White argues that characterizing this as defunding public education simply isn't true.

"In this particular case, what the Governor’s proposing is this will not be money coming from current public school funding, which we now call TISA, or Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement. This is a separate pot of state money," said White.

A spokesperson for Gov. Lee declined NewsChannel 5's request for an interview, but says Lee will have much more to say Tuesday during a news conference announcing the proposal. It's something Rep. White is evidently looking forward to as well.

"I’d like to hear maybe the details. I haven’t had a chance to sit down on the details yet," he said.

It's a debate that seems to keep flowing, just like Fall Creek Fall State Park's namesake.