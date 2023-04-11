How a climbing club helped him learn new skills after time behind bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rock climbing is helping a group of men in a residential reentry program climb to new heights.

During their ascent at Climb Nashville, climbers choose their next move. Pax Poggi is with Vanderbilt's Climbing Club, and he coaches Vic.

Vic is a resident at Dismas House of Nashville. They have a residential reentry program for those previously incarcerated.

“I’ve worked on my mind, and to have the opportunity to work on my body as well, in a place like this that’s something new to me,” Vic Davila said. “It’s an outlet.”

Vic said climbing has helped him move past his time in prison with Pax's help. Poggi said, “It’s all about making the small steps of progress, if you approach something that’s really difficult, and you can’t do most of it, and you’re guna fail on a lot of it, and then over time you just keep making it one step further."

Overcoming fear is important too.

“Every time I’m about to let go, subconsciously I still have that fear of heights, and it’s hard to just let go and let gravity take over," Davila said.

This is why Jordan Slaughter at Dismas House wants residents to find community.

“One thing that’s really cool about climbing is you have the physical strength component involved, but you look at each route as a problem that needs to be solved. So each hold that you’re grabbing onto, you gotta take that next step, and you’ve got to kind of be present in the moment,” Slaughter said.

As they rappel back down, it's time to face reality, and climbing has helped Vic do just that.

"Last time on that one, I only got halfway up so that’s progress — story of my life,” Davila said.

Vic has a job and is looking to go back to school. Vanderbilt's Climbing Club is raising money for climbing passes for folks like Vic. If you'd like to donate, here's their Go Fund Me.